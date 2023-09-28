What to expect from Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc bike

What to expect from Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc bike

By Pradnesh Naik 05:54 pm Sep 28, 202305:54 pm

The upcoming Royal Enfield bike will roll on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc model has been spotted on roads without any camouflage, revealing the design of the near-production-ready motorcycle. The test mule revealed a single-sided exhaust, which could make the bike lighter than existing 650cc models. Additionally, a new circular instrument console was visible, which seems to be shared with the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The console is expected to offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps integration.

It might be called Sherpa 650 or Interceptor Bear 650

Based on the automaker's 650cc platform, the upcoming motorcycle is anticipated to be the lightest and most accessible model in the line-up. The chassis will be shared with the Interceptor, but the rear subframe will be slightly different. The fuel tank will have a tear-drop shape, and the side panels shall feature two circular plates on each side, reminiscent of bikes from the 1970s. The production-ready model could be called either the Sherpa 650 or the Interceptor Bear 650.

It will retain the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Sherpa 650/Interceptor Bear 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The engine's state of tune may be tweaked to differentiate it from its siblings, the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. The Scram 650 could also sport different sprocket sizes for altered performance. It is expected to have decent off-road capabilities, though not as dirt-focused as the upcoming Himalayan 450.