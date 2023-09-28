Mercedes-Benz is increasing vehicular safety by crashing its rivals' cars

Mercedes-Benz is increasing vehicular safety by crashing its rivals' cars

By Pradnesh Naik Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQS has received a 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its game in vehicle safety by conducting crash tests of cars from rival brands. By looking into how other vehicles fare in crash tests, the German carmaker aims to boost the safety of its own models and uphold its status as a frontrunner in automotive safety. In a chat with Autocar, the company's CEO, Ola Källenius, shared that the firm's meticulous approach during development gives it a leg up over competitors, especially those from China.

Crash testing rivals' vehicles is a unique strategy

Källenius let slip that Mercedes not only puts its own vehicles through rigorous crash tests but also those of its competitors. This clever tactic allows the German luxury brand to learn what works and what doesn't when it comes to vehicle safety. By taking cues from the triumphs and setbacks of other carmakers, Mercedes can make design tweaks and upgrade safety features in its own models, setting them apart from rivals.

Facing Chinese competition with confidence is the objective

Regarding the emerging Chinese competition in Europe, Källenius expressed faith in Mercedes' ability to hold its ground. He pointed to the company's long-standing safety track record and dedication to thorough testing as crucial factors that will keep it ahead of new challengers. Moreover, Källenius highlighted that the carmaker is pouring "double-digit billions of euros" into next-gen electric vehicles to futureproof its line-up and cater to evolving market needs.

Between e-fuels and battery-powered EVs, efficiency is the key

In the interview, Källenius also touched on the potential of e-fuels as an alternative to battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs). However, he noted that EVs are still 70% more efficient when taking the entire production process into account. For e-fuels to catch on, they need to be industrialized, but he doesn't see this happening within the current decade. As a result, the automaker will keep its focus on developing and enhancing its electric vehicle lineup.