Classic Legends launches 2023 Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster models

By Pradnesh Naik 04:56 pm Sep 28, 202304:56 pm

2023 Yezdi Roadster rides on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends has introduced the 2023 Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster, showcasing upgrades in design, hardware, and ergonomics. The new Jawa 42 Dual Tone is priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh, while the Yezdi Roadster comes in at Rs. 2.09 lakh. The existing Jawa 42 has seen a price drop of Rs. 6,000 and now starts at Rs. 1.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both updated models will be sold alongside their current counterparts, giving customers more options to choose from.

Multiple design and hardware updates for both motorcycles

The refreshed Jawa 42 now features new dual-tone color options like Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper. It also sports clear-lens turn indicators, shorter fenders, a revamped fuel tank, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a new raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust components, and a fresh bash plate. Both the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new handlebar-mounted mirrors and handlebar grips for enhanced ergonomics.

Yezdi Roadster receives a few additional updates

The Yezdi Roadster receives even more updates compared to the Jawa 42. Its ergonomics have been improved with a taller handlebar and footpegs set forward by 155mm for a comfier riding position. The Roadster boasts diamond-cut alloys and a raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust components like the Jawa 42. It gets new exhausts too. The updated model is available in fresh new colors: Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, Lunar White, and Shadow Gray (single-tone).

Both bikes remain mechanically unchanged

Apart from the mentioned upgrades, both bikes keep their original specifications. The Jawa 42 continues to be powered by a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating 27hp and 26.8Nm, while the Yezdi Roadster has a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 29hp and 28.9Nm. With the new updates, the Yezdi Roadster offers more relaxed ergonomics at a premium of Rs. 2,687, while the Jawa 42 features new hardware and sporty color schemes at an extra cost of Rs. 9,000.