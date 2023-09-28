2024 BMW X2 SUV in the works: What to expect

2024 BMW X2 SUV in the works: What to expect

BMW recently offered a sneak peek of the second-generation X2 in a teaser video. The carmaker showcased the crossover coupe's sleek design and strikingly sloped roofline. Known internally as "U10," the new X2 is expected to be larger than its predecessor, following in the footsteps of its younger sibling, the X1. With a similar size to the latter, the upcoming SUV will measure around 4,500mm in length.

It will feature an illuminated kidney grille and adaptive headlights

The next-generation X2 will boast an illuminated kidney grille and will feature the same adaptive LED headlights found on the standard X1 model. While BMW hasn't confirmed which version of the stylish crossover is being teased, it's believed to be the all-electric iX2. Both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions of the X2 will be manufactured at the carmaker's Regensburg facility in Germany.

The upcoming iX2 will appeal to eco-conscious customers

The emission-free iX2 is anticipated to debut in xDrive30 trim, featuring dual motors that produce a combined 313hp of power and 494Nm of torque. Similar to the X1 eDrive20 announced earlier this month, a more modest variant with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup may also be introduced. While the X1 is available with a plug-in hybrid setup, it's still unclear whether the X2 will receive the same treatment.