Best features of Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 01:33 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept rolls on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio N Pik Up concept, which is set to enter production in 2025. The rugged, off-road-focused vehicle is designed for markets such as India, South Africa, and Australia. The four-wheeler boasts a striking design, featuring an aggressive front fascia, rugged body cladding, and all-terrain wheels. The bold appearance embodies the company's 'Go Far' aspirations and reflects the vehicle's adventurous spirit.

The concept offroader features a snorkel

Based on the popular Scorpio-N model, the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept retains the boxy SUV silhouette but showcases the brand's new design philosophy. The pick-up truck features a muscular hood, projector LED headlights, a blacked-out grille, skid plates, orange-colored tow hooks, rugged body cladding, a snorkel, split-type side steppers, roof-mounted rack with light bars, and alloy wheels with all-terrain wheels.

It has a large cargo bed with two spare wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept flaunts a large cargo bed with two spare wheels. The automaker has not revealed the payload capacity of the flatbed. However, we expect it to be comparable to rivals such as Toyota Hilux or Isuzu V-Cross.

It comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Scorpio N Pik Up concept comes equipped with a suite of Level-2 ADAS functions. The list includes features such as driver drowsiness detection, trailer sway mitigation, collision warning and avoidance, semi-automatic parking assistance, and a few others. It also has multiple drive modes, along with terrain-based mode selection for better control.

The four-wheeler will sport a spacious and feature-loaded cabin

The interiors of the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept are under wraps. We expect it to sport a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium yet rugged upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large infotainment panel with 5G connectivity. The pick-up will also feature six airbags to comply with newer regulations on our shores.

When will the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept arrive?

Mahindra is planning to reveal the final production version of the Scorpio N Pik Up concept by late 2024. The rugged off-roader is expected to enter into the production stage sometime in 2025 for the ASEAN, Australian, and African markets.

