Second-generation Hyundai VENUE to debut in 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 11:26 am 1 min read

Current-generation Hyundai VENUE features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai will launch the new-generation VENUE compact SUV in India in 2025. The new model, internally referred to as Q2Xi, will be positioned above the recently launched EXTER micro-SUV. The second-generation offering will be the first four-wheeler to be produced at the South Korean carmaker's newly acquired Talegaon plant, which is expected to be operational by 2025.

The VENUE is one of the most popular compact SUVs

With over 450,000 units sold on our shores, the current-generation VENUE is one of the most popular choices among compact SUVs. It is offered in 13 variants and competes with vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. The new model is set to spearhead production at the Talegaon facility. It will mark a significant milestone for Hyundai in India.

Hyundai targets 150,000 units per year at the Talegaon facility

The Talegaon facility will play a crucial role for Hyundai in achieving the ambitious goal of manufacturing one million units annually. With a production target of around 150,000 units, it will complement the Chennai plant's capacity of 820,000 units per year. The company plans to invest Rs. 5,000 crore over the next decade to ensure the success of its newly-acquired facility.

