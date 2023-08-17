Zenvo Aurora is a $2.8mn hypercar with 450km/h top speed

Zenvo Aurora rolls on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Zenvo)

Danish carmaker Zenvo has unveiled a new hypercar called the Aurora. It carries a price tag of $2.8 million (roughly Rs. 23 crore) in the US. It is available in two variants: the luxurious grand-touring version called Tur and an adrenaline-pumping, track-focused Agil trim. Both models boast a powerful 6.6-liter, quad-turbocharged V12 engine that generates 1,250hp. With only 50 examples of each variant being produced, these vehicles are set to become highly sought-after collector's items.

The hypercar boasts a top speed of 450km/h

The lightweight Agil model tips the scales at just under 1,300kg and generates a staggering 879.9kg of downforce at 249km/h. This rear-wheel-drive beast can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 365km/h. In comparison, the Tur version is slightly heavier at 1,450kg due to the inclusion of two additional electric motors, enabling an all-wheel-drive setup. Despite its increased weight, this variant still manages to achieve an awe-inspiring top speed of 450km/h.

The coupe has a Formula 1 level of structural safety

Christian Brandt, chief designer at Zenvo drew inspiration from classic Danish philosophy, emphasizing simplicity and proudly displaying the car's inner workings. Both variants of the Aurora showcase the vehicle's chassis and components as masterpieces of engineering, with the carbon monocoque constituting approximately 70% of the exterior. The innovative modular carbon monocoque, known as 'ZM1,' weighs less than 120kg and provides "Formula 1 levels of structural safety."

Its cabin offers a sporty yet luxurious experience

Inside the cabin, the driver is greeted with an array of instruments, including a compact infotainment screen, a tachometer, and a combined fuel and battery gauge. These features ensure that all essential information is easily accessible and clearly displayed. Both passengers are cocooned in utmost luxury, with two bucket-type carbon fiber seats, with leather or Alcantara upholstery. Their safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

