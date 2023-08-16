Centre approves $7 billion electric bus proposal for greener future

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Switch Mobility is one of the leading manufacturers in the commercial EV segment (Photo credit: Switch Mobility)

The Indian government has recently approved an ambitious plan to deploy 10,000 electric buses across 169 cities, with the primary goal of transforming public transportation and reducing air pollution. This initiative is part of India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Funding for the project will be sourced through a public-private partnership model, contributing $2.4 billion initially. The estimated cost of this project is approximately $7 billion over a span of 10 years.

Several states have implemented policies to promote electrification

In order to reach a target fleet of 50,000 electric buses in the coming years, the Centre has been working closely with state governments to aggregate demand and issue contracts or tenders. This process involves inviting bids from various companies interested in contributing to this eco-friendly initiative. Several states have already implemented individual electric vehicle (EV) policies to promote the electrification of public transport vehicles in the future.

India aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070

Major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru have already begun incorporating electric buses into their public transportation fleets. The national capital is at the forefront of this electrification drive, having allocated over Rs. 9,337 crore for transportation, roads, and bridges in its budget. This significant investment plays a crucial role in helping India achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.

