BMW-TVS complete 10 years of partnership: Tracing journey, successful models

Auto

BMW-TVS complete 10 years of partnership: Tracing journey, successful models

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

The partnership began in April 2013 (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are celebrating a decade-long partnership in India. It has produced the 310cc platform and four motorcycles: the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and TVS Apache RR 310. Collectively, these bikes have sold over 1.4 lakh units worldwide. The collaboration has grown to include future technologies such as electric vehicles. TVS is now responsible for designing and developing upcoming BMW products while maintaining world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization.

A timeline of successful collaboration

The BMW-TVS bonhomie began in April 2013. The first product of this partnership was the G 310 GS which debuted in October 2015. This was followed by the G 310 R in November 2015, the Apache RR 310 in December 2017, and the G 310 RR in July 2022. The scope of the partnership was broadened in 2021, to encompass sustainable mobility solutions. This expansion includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02 electric scooter.

Apache RTR 310 will be the next jointly developed product

The highly anticipated TVS Apache RTR 310 is the next product to emerge from this collaboration, with a launch date set for September 6. Expected to be a naked street model based on the TVS Apache RR 310, the RTR 310 will compete with motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Honda CB300R. The partnership has already produced remarkable offerings in the sub-500cc segment, with the G 310 R and G 310 GS enjoying unrivaled popularity.

Share this timeline