Ola Electric unveils MoveOS 4, public rollout by October

Auto

Ola Electric unveils MoveOS 4, public rollout by October

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 05:23 pm 2 min read

Ola's MoveOS 4 will be compatible with all S1 series scooters (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has unveiled MoveOS 4, a significant software upgrade for its electric scooters. The firmware includes a range of enhancements designed to improve user experience and security. Among the new features are Ola Maps, the company's proprietary navigation software, a new tamper alert system, and Garage Mode. The beta version of MoveOS 4 is scheduled for release on September 15, with a public rollout planned by the end of October 2023.

The tamper alert system is designed to improve security

The tamper alert system in MoveOS 4 is designed to enhance scooter security and deter theft. When activated, the system sends an alert to the owner's smartphone and emits a loud alarm to draw attention from bystanders. This feature is triggered if someone attempts to move the scooter without unlocking it or tries to access the battery compartment, providing an extra layer of protection for Ola e-scooter owners.

Garage Mode allows fleet operators to monitor multiple scooters seamlessly

Garage Mode is a convenient feature for fleet operators managing multiple scooters. This new function enables them to monitor the location, battery status, and other vital information of multiple EVs from a single dashboard. It helps in optimizing operations and enhances overall efficiency. Additionally, Garage Mode allows users to switch between scooters seamlessly without the need to log in and out of different accounts.

Ola Maps has been in-house developed by the EV maker

The all-new Ola Maps has been in-house developed by the Bengaluru-based EV maker. The service is currently live on the Ola Electric website and will be available in the Ola app and scooters in the coming months. Previously, the brand used software from 'MapMyIndia.'

Share this timeline