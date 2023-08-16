Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV teased; to debut in 2025



Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

It should promise up to 450km of range. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Mahindra is preparing to make a grand entrance into the electric SUV market with the launch of its first Born Electric SUV, the BE.05, in October 2025. Retaining key features from its concept form, the production-ready version will showcase a fixed glass roof, sleek flush door handles, and eye-catching connected C-shaped LED taillights. The futuristic interior will feature dual integrated screens for both the touchscreen infotainment system and the driver's display.

It should promise up to 450km of range

Built on the innovative INGLO platform, the BE.05 is anticipated to be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack, providing an impressive range of up to 450km. The SUV will also support fast charging of up to 175kW, enabling the EV to charge from 5-80% in a mere 30 minutes. The versatile platform can accommodate front, rear, and all-wheel drivetrains, with rear-wheel-drive models delivering up to 281.1hp and AWD versions reaching up to 388.6hp.

How much will it cost?

The Mahindra BE.05 will face stiff competition from rivals such as the MG ZS EV, Hyundai CRETA EV, and Tata CURVV EV. However, with its cutting-edge design and premium features, the BE.05 aims to set itself apart in the electric SUV segment. Its expected price point of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) would make it an attractive option for those seeking an electric SUV that offers long-range capabilities and fast-charging support.

