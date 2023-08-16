BYD Sea Lion in the works, trademark registered in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 03:36 pm 1 min read

BYD Sea Lion will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese marque BYD has recently filed a trademark for the name "Sea Lion" in India, indicating a potential launch of its third all-electric vehicle (EV) in the country. The upcoming EV is expected to compete in the midsize SUV category and will be built on BYD's advanced e-platform 3.0. It will most likely be an all-new offering for the automaker.

What to expect from BYD Sea Lion?

The BYD Sea Lion will likely retain the overall design language of the Atto 3. Inside, the EV is anticipated to boast a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, providing an immersive and interactive experience. The new EV is likely to be positioned as a flagship in BYD's lineup in India, offering both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

It should promise a range of up to 700km

The BYD Sea Lion will draw power from either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. Both setups will be linked to a large 82.5kWh battery pack. The latter would likely generate a maximum power of around 530hp. The EV is expected to provide an impressive range of up to 700km on a single charge.

