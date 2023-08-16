Seltos crosses 30,000 bookings; HTX and higher trims in demand

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 03:26 pm 2 min read

The Seltos is available in seven trims (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has achieved an impressive milestone, securing 31,716 bookings for the 2023 Seltos SUV in India within just one month of its launch. Interestingly, over 55% of these reservations are for the higher-end trims (HTX onward). The compact SUV is competitively priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), offering a range of features and options for buyers.

The car comes in 7 trims

The Seltos is available in seven trims, with the X-Line being the top-end model. Out of these, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line are in high demand. The HTX variant offers traction control and voice command support, while HTX+ includes an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The GTX+ comes with an ADAS suite, while the X-Line model showcases a matte graphite-colored grille with a gloss black surround, gloss black ORVMs, door handles, and skid plates painted in matte graphite.

What about exteriors and performance?

The exterior design has been refreshed with a new set of LED DRLs, headlamps, taillights, updated bumpers, and a light bar at the rear. Meanwhile, under the hood, the 2023 Seltos has introduced a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, replacing the previous 1.4-liter version. However, the diesel and naturally aspirated petrol engine choices remain unchanged.

What changes can be seen inside?

Inside, the cabin of the 2023 Seltos has been revamped with a new dashboard design, center console layout, automatic climate control system, and driver's digital display. The most significant addition to the four-wheeler is the ADAS suite which includes 17 features such as Front Collision Warning, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Beam Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning are also available.

How much do the in-demand trims cost?

Kia Seltos's HTX trim starts at Rs. 15.2 lakh, the HTX+ model begins at Rs. 18.3 lakh, the GTX+ is priced at Rs. 19.8 lakh, and the X-Line sports a price figure of Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

