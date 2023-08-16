Seltos crosses 30,000 bookings; HTX and higher trims in demand
Kia Motors has achieved an impressive milestone, securing 31,716 bookings for the 2023 Seltos SUV in India within just one month of its launch. Interestingly, over 55% of these reservations are for the higher-end trims (HTX onward). The compact SUV is competitively priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), offering a range of features and options for buyers.
The car comes in 7 trims
The Seltos is available in seven trims, with the X-Line being the top-end model. Out of these, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line are in high demand. The HTX variant offers traction control and voice command support, while HTX+ includes an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The GTX+ comes with an ADAS suite, while the X-Line model showcases a matte graphite-colored grille with a gloss black surround, gloss black ORVMs, door handles, and skid plates painted in matte graphite.
What about exteriors and performance?
The exterior design has been refreshed with a new set of LED DRLs, headlamps, taillights, updated bumpers, and a light bar at the rear. Meanwhile, under the hood, the 2023 Seltos has introduced a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, replacing the previous 1.4-liter version. However, the diesel and naturally aspirated petrol engine choices remain unchanged.
What changes can be seen inside?
Inside, the cabin of the 2023 Seltos has been revamped with a new dashboard design, center console layout, automatic climate control system, and driver's digital display. The most significant addition to the four-wheeler is the ADAS suite which includes 17 features such as Front Collision Warning, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Beam Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning are also available.
How much do the in-demand trims cost?
Kia Seltos's HTX trim starts at Rs. 15.2 lakh, the HTX+ model begins at Rs. 18.3 lakh, the GTX+ is priced at Rs. 19.8 lakh, and the X-Line sports a price figure of Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).Share this timeline