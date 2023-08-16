Limited-run Kia EV6 teased prior to debut at Monterey

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 16, 2023 | 02:34 pm 2 min read

Only 1,000 units will be available (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to unveil a limited edition version of its EV6 at the prestigious Monterey Car Week. This model will boast a stunning dark green exterior color. The automaker has hinted at subtle styling tweaks for this "exclusive, style-driven" variant, which is likely related to the vehicle being named the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. With only 1,000 units set for production, this limited edition EV6 is sure to be a sought-after vehicle.

It will be based on GT-Line trim

Interestingly, the limited edition EV6 is said to be based on the EV6 GT-Line trim, rather than the range-topping EV6 GT. Kia provides two battery options for the EV6: a base 58kWh pack available exclusively in rear-wheel drive (EV6 Light), and a more powerful 77.4kWh battery compatible with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. However, it's highly unlikely that any mechanical upgrades will be introduced for this special edition model.

Customers can look forward to 'Deep Forest Green' paint

A window sticker posted on KiaEVForums has revealed the special version as the "N.A. SUV Of The Year Limited Edition Package," featuring an eye-catching Deep Forest Green exterior color. This particular hue is already available in markets outside North America, where it can be paired with an optional beige leather interior for an added touch of luxury.

