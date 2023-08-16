How Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation) fares against Ather 450X

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 01:57 pm 2 min read

Both EVs roll on 12-inch alloy wheels

Ola Electric has introduced the 2nd Generation version of its flagship offering, the S1 Pro in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter features a redesigned frame and powertrain. At that price point, the scooter rivals the newly-refreshed Ather 450X on our shores. Between these two capable all-electric offerings, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy was the first Indian EV maker to offer a high-performance scooter for the masses. Its 450 range developed a cult-like following. However, the two-wheeled EV market changed rapidly with the arrival of the Ola S1 range. The quirky-looking scooter benefited from Ola Electric's scale of operations, easily dominating the entire segment. With both e-scooters receiving a major refresh, which is better?

Ola S1 Pro looks more appealing of the two

Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation) features a dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, an LED taillamp, a grab rail, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. Ather 450X sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation.

Both scooters come equipped with disc brakes and regenerative braking

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the second-generation Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both e-scooters are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 2nd-generation S1 Pro promises a better range

Powering the Ola S1 Pro is an all-new 11kW electric motor paired with a 4kWh battery pack. The scooter promises a range of up to 195km on a single charge. The Ather 450X is backed by a 6.4kW electric motor that is linked to a 3.7kWh battery. The EV delivers a range of up to 150km per charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ola S1 Pro can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.47 lakh. In comparison, the Ather 450X will set you back Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping 3.7kWh variant. In our opinion, the second-generation S1 Pro makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive design and better range per charge.

