Tata Punch EV spotted testing, launch expected soon

By Pradnesh Naik 03:19 pm Sep 28, 202303:19 pm

Tata Punch EV will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Punch EV. The micro-SUV will be showcasing new features and subtle design updates. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the upcoming electric vehicle was spotted doing test runs on our shores. Leaked images reveal a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and a 360-degree-view camera system on the EV. The car will likely borrow some styling cues from the 2023 Nexon EV with a revamped grille, updated headlights, and redesigned wheels.

It will come equipped with enhanced safety features

Besides the infotainment system and 360-degree-view camera, the Tata Punch EV is expected to offer six airbags as standard across all variants. The test vehicle also showcased rear disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a gear selector with a display. Other features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start will probably carry over from the petrol-powered model.

It will likely promise a range of up to 315km

Although specific details about the Tata Punch EV remain under wraps, we believe that the EV will come in two variants: Standard and Long Range. The entry-level model might share similarities with the Tigor EV, while the long-range version could resemble the Nexon EV's medium-range model. For reference, the Tigor EV provides 74hp of power, 170Nm of torque, a 26kWh battery pack, and an ARAI-certified range of 315km.

How much will the Tata Punch EV cost?

The Tata Punch EV is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. While it won't have direct rivals in its segment, this electric vehicle will serve as a practical alternative to models like the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tigor EV. With its new features and design updates, the upcoming EV aims to make a significant impact on our growing electric vehicle market.