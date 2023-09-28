BMW iX1 goes official in India at Rs. 67 lakh

1/6

Auto 2 min read

BMW iX1 goes official in India at Rs. 67 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 02:26 pm Sep 28, 202302:26 pm

BMW iX1 comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury car marque BMW has introduced its highly anticipated electric SUV, the iX1 in India with a price tag of Rs. 66.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV is essentially an all-electric version of the recently launched X1. It competes in the mid-size premium EV segment on our shores. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

BMW joined the electrification bandwagon in 2011 with the quirky-looking i3, with the i8 coupe following it in 2014. However, its rivals undercut the automaker in the mid-size segment with capable models such as the Q4 e-tron from Audi or the EQC from Mercedes-Benz. To address this issue, the Bavaria-based automaker has now introduced the iX1 with modern design and cutting-edge technology.

3/6

It features a new-age kidney-shaped grille and designer dual-tone wheels

The all-new BMW iX1 retains the silhouette of its petrol-powered sibling and features a long and sculpted bonnet, a new-age chromed kidney-shaped grille, sweptback adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, and a raked windscreen. It flaunts flush-fitted door handles, silvered roof rails, blue-colored accents on the side skirting, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear end, it gets wrap-around LED taillamps.

4/6

The iX1's cabin gets premium upholstery and a panoramic sunroof

Inside, the BMW iX1 gets a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and multi-zone climate control. It packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system, powered by BMW's newest iDrive 8 OS. Six airbags and ADAS functions ensure the safety of the passengers.

5/6

It promises a range of up to 440km

The BMW iX1 draws power from a dual electric motor setup linked to a 66.4kWh battery pack. It generates a maximum power of 309hp and 494Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 440km on a single charge.

6/6

BMW iX1: Pricing and availability

BMW has launched the all-electric SUV, iX1 in India with a price tag of Rs. 66.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The order books for the EV are open on our shores. The rugged-looking electric SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the recently launched Volvo C40 Recharge.