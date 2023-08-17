Volkswagen Tiguan receives third price-hike this year: Check new price

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 03:57 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Tiguan rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has increased the price of the Tiguan by Rs. 47,000 in India. This move brings the price tag of the premium offering to Rs. 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded 'Elegance' variant that offers a host of feel-good and safety features. It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine and takes on rivals such as Jeep Meridian and Hyundai TUCSON on our shores.

Price revision done to offset rise in input costs

This happens to be the third price revision for the Volkswagen Tiguan in 2023. The newest hike is likely to counter the rising input costs on our shores. We believe that this price hike will adversely affect the popularity of the premium mid-size SUV. Apart from the butch-looking German offering, its primary rival, the Hyundai TUCSON also got a massive bump in price recently.

Here's a look at the Volkswagen Tiguan

The SUV sports swept-back matrix LED headlamps, sleek L-shaped DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its luxurious five-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and six airbags. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, "TSI" petrol engine (187hp/320Nm) and features the company's 4Motion all-wheel-drive technology.

