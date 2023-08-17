Vespa Justin Bieber scooter debuts in India at Rs. 6.5L

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 02:52 pm 2 min read

The limited-run Vespa 150 runs on 12-inch white-colored alloy wheels (Photo credit: Piaggio)

Piaggio has finally unveiled the special 'Justin Bieber x Vespa' model in India with an exorbitant price tag of Rs. 6.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run scooter is a unique collector's item designed by the renowned Canadian pop star. This exclusive scooter is based on the Vespa 150 model and features distinctive aesthetic modifications. Available only in single-digit numbers, the scooter is strictly for the biggest fans of Bieber.

Exclusive features of the Justin Bieber x Vespa scooter

The all-white theme of the Vespa 150's Justin Bieber edition seamlessly blends the bodywork, saddle, grab rails, and wheel spokes. Tone-on-tone white brand logos and flames on the body panels add a touch of flair to the retro-inspired offering. Despite its old-school charm, the premium scooter comes equipped with modern features such as all-LED lighting and a full-color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

It draws power from a 150cc, single-cylinder engine

Powered by the same 150cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine, the Justin Bieber x Vespa 150 complies with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in India. The mill develops 10.4hp of maximum power, 10.6Nm of peak torque, and features a CVT automatic gearbox. This limited-run scooter is an ideal choice for diehard Bieber fans or "Beliebers," and its global rarity ensures it will remain a valuable collectible, even in the long run.

