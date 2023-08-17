All-new Chennai street circuit to host F4 India night race

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 02:11 pm 2 min read

F4 Indian Championship is a stepping stone for Formula 1 (Photo credit: RPPL Motorsports)

Chennai is preparing for the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League, set to take place on December 9 and 10. These races will take place at the newly-constructed Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. The state-of-the-art 3.5km street circuit has been masterfully designed by Driven International. It boasts 19 thrilling corners and extends across Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, and Napier Bridge. The race track will be the first in the South Asian region to host a night race.

F4 Indian Championship ushers a new era of Indian motorsports

The F4 Indian Championship series arrives as a new dawn for Indian motorsports. It will feature the FIA-homologated Gen-2 Mygale Formula 4 cars, equipped with a powerful 1.3-liter turbocharged engine sourced from Alpine. The grid will comprise 12 talented drivers, showcasing a diverse mix of Indian and international racers. Importantly, winning the F4 Indian Championship will offer Super Licence points, which are crucial for drivers aiming to qualify for Formula 1.

Indian Racing League aims to replicate success of IPL

The Indian Racing League aims to bring glamor and excitement to Formula racing on our shores. It plans to replicate the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Six city-based teams will participate, each fielding a combination of Indian and international drivers, including at least one female driver per team. The inaugural edition of the league saw GodSpeed Kochi emerge as the victorious team, while Hyderabad Blackbirds's Akhil Rabindra secured the prestigious drivers' title.

