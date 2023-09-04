SKODA Kushaq Onyx Plus, Slavia Ambition Plus editions go official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 04, 2023 | 03:50 pm 2 min read

Both models get a 1.0-liter TSI engine (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has introduced limited-edition models of its popular Kushaq and Slavia cars, offering more affordable options just in time for the festive season. The Kushaq Onyx Plus and Slavia Ambition Plus come with chrome packages and added accessories, making them Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000 cheaper than the trims they are based on. SKODA is also providing exchange benefits and special corporate plans on these new variants, and they are available for a limited period.

Kushaq Onyx Plus rides on 16-inch wheels

The SKODA Kushaq Onyx Plus features chrome garnishing on the front grille, tailgate, and window line, along with 16-inch alloy wheels. Offered in Candy White and Carbon Steel colors, it is based on the second-from-base Onyx variant and is Rs. 80,000 more affordable. The Onyx Plus edition is powered by a 115hp, 1.0-liter TSI manual powertrain, offering a stylish and budget-friendly option for car enthusiasts.

Slavia Ambition Plus gets a built-in dashcam

The SKODA Slavia Ambition Plus edition is based on the Ambition trim and comes with extra chrome garnishes on the front grille, lower portion of the doors, and boot lid. It also includes an in-built dashcam, making SKODA the second mass-market carmaker to offer this feature alongside Hyundai. Available in all existing color options, the Slavia Ambition Plus is Rs. 70,000 cheaper and comes with manual and automatic gearbox choices for its 115hp, 1.0-liter TSI engine.

What about their pricing?

In India, the SKODA Kushaq Onyx Plus costs Rs. 11.59 lakh. Meanwhile, the SKODA Slavia's Ambition Plus edition is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the MT model, and Rs. 13.79 lakh for the AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom). With the duo, SKODA aims to attract buyers seeking value for money during the festive season. Don't miss out on these limited-edition models, as they provide an excellent blend of style, performance, and affordability.

