How Benelli TRK 502 fares against Honda CB500X ADV

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 27, 2023 | 11:35 am 3 min read

Both ADVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Benelli has launched the 2023 iteration of the TRK 502 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the updated ADV remains mechanically unchanged, it now features four new paint schemes. At its price point, the vehicle rivals the CB500X from Honda. Which one makes more sense on our shores, the Italian brawler or the Japanese fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The middleweight ADV segment in India has been growing rapidly in the past few years. People have started to venture out on off-beaten paths and are opting for motorcycles with good off-roading and touring capabilities. While Benelli was one of the first to enter the 500cc category with its TRK 502, it soon received tough competition from the Honda CB500X on our shores.

Benelli TRK 502 looks more appealing of the two

The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 features a prominent beak, a dual-pod LED headlight, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, a 5.0-inch full-color instrument cluster, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The 2023 Honda CB500X flaunts an angular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, an upright windscreen, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

The TRK 502 has a more accessible saddle height

Benelli TRK 502 has a saddle height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1,505mm, ground clearance of 190mm, and kerb weight of 235kg. In comparison, the Honda CB500X has a seat height of 830mm, a wheelbase of 1,443mm, a ground clearance of 181mm, and weighs 199kg.

Both motorcycles are on par in terms of performance

Powering the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 is a 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. Meanwhile, the 2023 Honda CB500X draws power from a 471cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, two-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 46.9hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The TRK 502 gets larger inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the Benelli TRK 502 and Honda CB500X come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on both ADVs are handled by inverted forks on the front side (50mm on TRK 502, 41mm on CB500X), and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 will set you back by Rs. 5.85 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Honda CB500X can be yours at Rs. 5.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the TRK 502 makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive, big-bike design, accessible dimensions, better front suspension unit, and capable parallel-twin powertrain.

