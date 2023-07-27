Top features of Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 27, 2023 | 01:57 am

The limited-run Yamaha R1 rides on 17-inch carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of its R1 bike, Yamaha has unveiled the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition for the global markets. Only 25 examples of the special model will be produced, all of which are already sold out. The Japanese marque will build all units as per their respective buyer's preferences. Here's a look at the best features of the superbike.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1998 as a top-tier liter-class supersport for Yamaha, the R1 became a go-to motorcycle for budding as well as experienced racers across the globe. To commemorate its continuous production run of 25 years, the bikemaker has introduced a special GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition. The limited-run bike comes equipped with performance parts used by the brand in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship.

The superbike flaunts a special tri-color livery

The limited-run Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary model flaunts a unique tri-color (black-red-silver) livery. It features dual LED headlamps, aerodynamic full-fairing made using carbon fiber, a clip-on handlebar, a tall "double-bubble" windscreen, a rider-only saddle, an upswept titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, an LED taillamp, and full-color TFT instrument console. The superbike rides on 17-inch lightweight carbon fiber wheels with track-focused Pirelli Diablo tires.

It gets racing-derived GYTR PRO Electronic System (GPES) module

The special-edition Yamaha R1 gets a racing-derived GYTR PRO Electronic System (GPES) module, along with a Magneti Marelli ECU (Electronic Control Unit). The state-of-the-art control unit features wheelie control, launch control, engine braking management, adjustable fuelling, and traction control for improving the motorcycle's on-track performance.

It features a fully-adjustable suspension setup from Ohlins

The R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS and a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to ensure the safety of the rider. Suspension duties on the supersport are handled by fully-adjustable Ohlins FGR inverted forks at the front and a TTX mono-shock unit with a pneumatic preload adjuster at the rear end.

It is backed by a 998cc, inline-four, 'Crossplane' engine

Powering the Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary is a potent 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four, DOHC, 16-valve, 'Crossplane' engine from the MotoGP-winning M1 race bike. Its power figures are not disclosed by the bikemaker to the general public.

How much does the limited-run Yamaha R1 cost?

The limited-run Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary edition carries an astronomical price tag of €159,000 (approximately Rs. 1.44 crore), excluding taxes for the global markets. The bikemaker will only be producing 25 units of the superbike, all of which are accounted for. In our opinion, such ultra-rare models are a must for racing enthusiasts and bike collectors with deep pockets.

