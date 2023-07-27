Honda Elevate has five-month waiting period in India: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 27, 2023 | 12:43 pm 3 min read

Honda Elevate comes equipped with "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda opened the order books for the upcoming Elevate car in India against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on July 3. Prior to its official launch in September, the mid-size SUV is already commanding a long waiting period of up to 18 weeks on our shores. Here's our pick of top alternatives to the butch-looking rough-roader that you can buy right now.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate is expected to begin at around Rs. 12 lakh in India. It features a sculpted hood with curved edges, a blacked-out grille, an all-LED lighting setup, silvered roof rails, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, its spacious cabin has leather upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and a "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite. It runs on a 1.5-liter, i-VTEC petrol engine (120hp/145Nm).

Hyundai CRETA: Price starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh

Hyundai CRETA sports bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, connected car technology, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113hp/250Nm).

Kia Seltos: Price begins at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos boasts a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a signature tiger-nose grille, wrap-around taillamps, and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels. It features a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, and Level-2 ADAS functions. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor (160hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm).

SKODA KUSHAQ: Price starts at Rs. 11.59 lakh

SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillights, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch/10.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Taigun: Price begins at Rs. 11.62 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun gets a muscular hood, a sleek chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, skid plates, connected LED taillights, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its premium cabin features an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

