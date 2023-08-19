Is 2023 Honda Livo better than Hero Passion XTEC

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 05:50 pm 3 min read

Both bikes roll on five-spoke alloy wheels

Honda has launched the 2023 iteration of the Livo in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is now available in three color options. At that price point, it rivals the 2023 Hero Passion XTEC in the sub-150cc commuter segment on our shores. Between these two, which one makes more sense? The Japanese fighter or the homegrown brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Honda has updated the Livo model in India to give it an edge in the commuter category of motorcycles. The Japanese bikemaker aims to snatch the champion's crown from the segment leader, Hero MotoCorp. However, the refreshed bike has a tough job on its hands, with rivals such as the Passion XTEC and Splendor XTEC doing better overall sales figures.

Hero Passion XTEC looks more appealing of the two

Honda Livo sits on a diamond frame and features a sloping 9-liter fuel tank, a raised handlebar, an angular headlamp with LED DRL, a single-piece seat, body-colored mirrors, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Hero Passion XTEC has a diamond frame and sports a 10-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp with DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat-type seat, and a digital instrument cluster.

Passion XTEC has a better ground clearance

Honda Livo has a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 163mm, and a kerb weight of 113kg. In comparison, the Hero Passion XTEC has a saddle height of 799mm, a ground clearance of 180mm, and tips the scales at 117kg.

Both bikes are equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Livo and Hero Passion XTEC come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS). Suspension duties on both commuter motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

The Passion XTEC packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Honda Livo is a 109.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.67hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The Hero Passion XTEC draws power from a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that develops 9hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.79Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. Both mills are mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Honda Livo can be yours between Rs. 78,500 and Rs. 82,500. On the other hand, the 2023 Hero Passion XTEC is available between Rs. 79,638 and Rs. 84,438 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Passion XTEC makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive looks, overall better dimensions, and powerful engine, along with Hero MotoCorp's vast service network.

