Limited-edition Lexus ES Crafted Collection 2023 goes official: Check features

Oct 07, 2023

Limited-run Lexus ES features Lexus Premium Audio System with 10 speakers (Photo credit: Lexus)

Luxury car marque Lexus has launched the limited-run "Crafted Collection 2023" version of its popular sedan model, the ES, in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This move by the Japanese carmaker adds to the ongoing festive mood on our shores. Here's a quick look at the best features of the special edition model.

Why does this story matter?

Globally, the Lexus ES range has been popular in the mid-size executive sedan segment since its inception in 1989. It was initially based on the Toyota Camry's platform. However, the carmaker shifted to the modified GA-K platform from the seventh-generation model onward. Now, to increase its sales in India, the automaker has launched a special Crafted Collection 2023 version of the ES sedan.

Car features signature 'spindle grille,' designer wheels

On the design front, the limited-run Lexus ES Crafted Collection 2023 retains the overall silhouette of the standard model with a long bonnet and a signature "spindle grille." The sedan has pulled-back adaptive LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer diamond-cut wheels. The rear end of the car is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a trunk lid spoiler.

Gets chrome garnish on window linings and taillamps

To accentuate the design of the special-edition Lexus ES flaunts chrome garnish on the window linings and taillamps. It also gets a door-integrated Welcome Logo that greets passengers and elevates the overall in-cabin experience. The sedan also gets a sleek shark-fin antenna.

Sedan has illuminated scuff plates and Lexus-branded pillows

On the inside, the limited-run Lexus ES follows the brand's Omotenashi design philosophy and has a spacious five-seater configuration. It gets special illuminated scuff plates, Lexus-branded pillows, premium leather upholstery, powered and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a large infotainment panel with connected technology. It houses a Lexus Premium Audio System with 10 speakers for an immersive experience.

Draws power from self-charging petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Lexus ES Crafted Collection 2023 is powered by a self-charging 2.5-liter, inline-four, petrol-hybrid setup that generates a combined output of 215hp. The transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT gearbox. The setup promises a fuel efficiency figure of 23km/l.