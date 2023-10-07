Is 2023 Tata Harrier better SUV than MG Hector

By Pradnesh Naik 08:59 pm Oct 07, 202308:59 pm

The 2023 Tata Harrier features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of its popular offering, the Harrier, in India. Order books for the refreshed vehicle are now open on our shores against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. It rivals the 2023 MG Hector in the mid-size SUV segment. Between these two, which one is a better choice? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its arrival in India in early 2019, the Tata Harrier has been a force to reckon with in the mid-size SUV segment. Its popularity rose due to its butch SUV looks and sheer presence. However, with the arrival of refreshed rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector, Tata Motors has also decided to update its popular model.

Tata Harrier looks more pleasing in new-age avatar

The 2023 MG Hector gets a large chrome-studded grille inspired by the Argyle design pattern, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The 2023 Tata Harrier flaunts a clamshell hood, projector LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, full-width DRLs with sequential indicators, blacked-out 18-inch wheels with aero inserts, and rugged-looking black colored cladding all around.

Harrier's cabin has upmarket feeling

The 2023 Hector features an all-black dashboard, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a vertical 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel. The 2023 Harrier has a spacious cabin with a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, mood lighting elements on the roof and dual-tone dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and dual-zone climate control with new-gen touch-based HVAC controls.

MG Hector available with multiple engine options

MG Hector draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (141hp/250Nm), or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid mill (141hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, DCT, or CVT gearbox. Powering the Tata Harrier is a 2.0-liter, "Kryotec" diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) that is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 MG Hector can be yours between Rs. 14.73 lakh and Rs. 21.73 lakh. On the other hand, Tata Motors will disclose the pricing details for 2023 Harrier soon. We expect it to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2023 Harrier makes more sense with its modern styling and its upmarket, tech-biased cabin.