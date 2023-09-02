Tata Nexon EV (facelift) teased, to debut on September 7

September 02, 2023

Nexon EV MAX is a flagship EV model for Tata Motors in India (Representative image; Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to reveal the all-electric version of its popular Nexon SUV in India on Tuesday (September 7). The EV is anticipated to sport a design similar to the recently revealed ICE-powered counterpart, albeit with unique EV-specific touches. The launch aims to strengthen the automaker's position in the Indian electric vehicle segment, building on the success of the Nexon EV as the best-selling all-electric passenger vehicle in India.

Teaser highlights unique design elements of upcoming EV

The teaser released by Tata Motors showcases a completely blanked-out body-colored grille with a full-width lightbar at the base of the bonnet. The rear end features the same taillight design as the ICE model, with V-shaped LED light guides and a lightbar-like element. The upcoming Nexon EV is expected to carry over the powertrain from the existing model, offering both the 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh battery pack options, with ranges of up to 312km and 453km, respectively.

EV to feature six airbags, ESC as standard

While the interior of the Nexon EV remains under wraps, it is expected to closely resemble the car's ICE version. The EV will likely feature a new dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is also anticipated to include a suite of safety features such as six airbags, ESC, three-point seat belts for rear passengers, a blind view monitor, and 360-degree cameras as standard. Tata might also offer additional equipment exclusive to the EV model.

Nexon EV would likely dominate Indian EV segment

Reaching the 50,000 unit sales benchmark earlier this year, the Nexon EV has established itself as the best-selling all-electric passenger vehicle in India, solidifying Tata's leadership in the segment. The e-SUV currently faces minimal direct competition, with the closest rival being the similarly priced Mahindra XUV400. The launch of the new all-electric Nexon SUV is expected to further bolster Tata Motors's standing in the Indian EV market.

