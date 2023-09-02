Tata Nexon (facelift) revealed in India: Check out best features

Tata Nexon (facelift) revealed in India: Check out best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon rolls on 16-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon (facelift) in India. The compact SUV borrows a few design elements from the CURVV concept. The carmaker has updated its popular rugged rough-roader with multiple feel-good features such as sequential LED DRLs, backlit capacitive switches, electric sunroof, and connected-type LED taillamps. Here's a look at the best features of the refreshed four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The previous-generation Nexon became the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022. However, the competition has heated up in the past few months with the introduction of newer versions of its rivals, such as the Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Tata Motors has now introduced a facelifted model of its popular SUV to regain the top spot in the compact SUV category.

Bi-functional LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs

Although most people consider LED lighting only an aesthetic add-on, it provides better illumination and uniform throw compared to the halogen setup. With class-leading bi-functional full-LED headlamps and sequential LED DRLs, the Nexon (facelift) offers an enhanced driving experience at night. With connected-type LED taillamps at the rear end and adaptive LED fog lamps at the front, the SUV features an exciting, modern look.

Backlit switches and 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

Finding the right switches during the night is critical while driving a car. To avoid accidental touch, Tata Motors has equipped the Nexon (facelift) with backlit capacitive switches. They make the dashboard look sleeker than before. Along with improved switchgear, the SUV features a new-age two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The multifunctional unit comes equipped with controls for media and cruise control.

Premium leatherette upholstery with ventilation, indigo-colored trims

To offer an upmarket feeling inside the cabin, Tata Motors has used premium leatherette upholstery with indigo-colored trims. Thanks to perforated upholstery, the front seats offer a ventilation function for added comfort. The spacious cabin also gets other feel-good features, such as a cooled glove box, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charger.

Offered with 2 capable powertrain options

The 2023 Tata Nexon comes with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 113hp/260Nm. The former comes with four gearbox options, while the latter is offered with a choice of two 6-speed gearbox options.

