Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

TVS iQube boasts a range of up to 100km on a single charge (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company's affordable electric scooter, the iQube, has reportedly witnessed significant sales growth in August. The bikemaker sold 23,887 units last month, compared to 4,418 units in August last year. The electric scooter's popularity is attributed to its stylish yet practical design, silent operation, and overall value-for-money proposition. With the festive season approaching, the company expects even better sales figures in the coming months.

Buyers favor scooter's practical design, capable electric powertrain

The iQube has gained traction in the Indian market due to its overall styling and aesthetics that resemble a standard petrol scooter. Its silent operation, top-notch quality, and soft suspension setup make it an enticing option for urban buyers. With its 4.4kW hub-mounted motor and 3.04kWh battery pack, the e-scooter boasts a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

Cost-effective and eco-friendly appeal

The iQube's value-for-money proposition is further enhanced by its low running and maintenance costs. As an eco-friendly vehicle with zero emissions, it appeals to environmentally conscious consumers. The EV takes around five hours to fully charge and comes with features like LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, and regenerative braking, which make it an appealing option for those shifting from petrol-powered scooters.

Boost in sales figures expected this festive season

The iQube has already established itself as a popular choice in the Indian market, and TVS is likely to continue building on this success. To maintain the scooter's momentum in the market, the Chennai-based automaker would likely introduce new paint schemes to add to the excitement. With the festive season around the corner, the company expects even better sales figures in the coming months.

