Auto

KTM is testing its maiden electric scooter: Launch details, features

KTM is testing its maiden electric scooter: Launch details, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 12, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

The KTM electric scooter might feature an 8kW electric motor. Representative image (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM will likely showcase its yet-to-be-named electric scooter at the EICMA show later this year in Milan, Italy. It should be launched in India too. A test mule of the vehicle without camouflage has been found testing, revealing design elements such as a flat seat, flyscreen, and sporty wheels. The two-wheeler will draw power from an electric powertrain.

Why does this story matter?

Several automakers are jumping on the sustainable mobility bandwagon and KTM does not want to be left behind. The firm plans to join the league with its first electric scooter. The stylish tech-loaded vehicle is expected to be built by Bajaj Auto in India and should be sold here as well as overseas. Its market reception will depend on whether it is priced competitively.

The scooter will have alloy wheels and full-LED lighting

The upcoming KTM scooter will have an aggressive-looking front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a silvered pillion grab rail, and a transparent flyscreen. The vehicle will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and an aluminum swingarm. It will ride on alloy wheels. The dimensions of the two-wheeler are yet to be disclosed.

It might get an 8kW electric motor

KTM's new scooter might draw power from an electric powertrain co-developed with Bajaj Auto. The setup should feature an 8kW motor. The power figures and range details are currently unavailable.

There will be disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM e-scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get single/dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about its availability?

The KTM electric scooter might break cover at the EICMA show in November this year and is likely to arrive in India by 2025. Its availability and pricing details will be announced around that time.

Share this timeline