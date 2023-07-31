How Toyota Rumion MPV will differ from Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Japanese automaker Toyota will launch its Rumion model in India around September. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have an imposing design, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. A CNG version might be offered as well. So, how will the two vehicles differ from each other? Let us have a look.
Rumion will have tweaked wheels and bumpers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a chrome-finished grille, body-colored bumpers, and 15-inch star-spoke alloy wheels. It is offered in seven shades. Meanwhile, the Toyota Rumion will flaunt a blacked-out mesh-pattern grille surrounded by chrome, reworked bumpers featuring brushed aluminum inserts, and 15-inch alloy rims with a swirl-type pattern. The car may also retain the color palette of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
What about dimensions?
The India-specific Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide, 1,690mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,740mm. The Toyota Rumion is expected to have similar dimensions as the Ertiga.
The Rumion should get 7 seats and cruise control
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a two-tone black and beige-colored cabin, while the Rumion is likely to get a darker black and gray finish. Akin to the Ertiga, the Toyota model should get seven seats, auto climate control, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Rumion will also retain its sibling's safety kit comprising multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.
Rumion might share its engine with Ertiga
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine linked to a mild-hybrid setup. It delivers a combined output of 102hp/136.8Nm. The same 1.5-liter mill makes 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Toyota Rumion will borrow the 1.5-liter petrol motor. It might also get a CNG variant.
Pricing and availability
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga carries a starting price tag of Rs. 8.64 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.08 lakh in India (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Rumion might carry a slight premium.Share this timeline