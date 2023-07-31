How Toyota Rumion MPV will differ from Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Auto

How Toyota Rumion MPV will differ from Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 31, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

Toyota Rumion will ride on 15-inch wheels

Japanese automaker Toyota will launch its Rumion model in India around September. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have an imposing design, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. A CNG version might be offered as well. So, how will the two vehicles differ from each other? Let us have a look.

Rumion will have tweaked wheels and bumpers

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a chrome-finished grille, body-colored bumpers, and 15-inch star-spoke alloy wheels. It is offered in seven shades. Meanwhile, the Toyota Rumion will flaunt a blacked-out mesh-pattern grille surrounded by chrome, reworked bumpers featuring brushed aluminum inserts, and 15-inch alloy rims with a swirl-type pattern. The car may also retain the color palette of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

What about dimensions?

The India-specific Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide, 1,690mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,740mm. The Toyota Rumion is expected to have similar dimensions as the Ertiga.

The Rumion should get 7 seats and cruise control

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a two-tone black and beige-colored cabin, while the Rumion is likely to get a darker black and gray finish. Akin to the Ertiga, the Toyota model should get seven seats, auto climate control, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Rumion will also retain its sibling's safety kit comprising multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Rumion might share its engine with Ertiga

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine linked to a mild-hybrid setup. It delivers a combined output of 102hp/136.8Nm. The same 1.5-liter mill makes 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Toyota Rumion will borrow the 1.5-liter petrol motor. It might also get a CNG variant.

Pricing and availability

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga carries a starting price tag of Rs. 8.64 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.08 lakh in India (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Rumion might carry a slight premium.

Share this timeline