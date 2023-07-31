How Royal Enfield Meteor 350 fares against Yezdi Roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 31, 2023 | 12:05 am

Both bikes roll on alloy wheels

The Meteor 350 is one of the most popular offerings for Royal Enfield in the sub-500cc cruiser segment in India as well as the UK market. It was the first motorcycle from the Chennai-based automaker to feature the J-series platform (chassis and engine). It starts at Rs. 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Yezdi Roadster on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2020 as a replacement for the legendary Thunderbird model, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revived the middleweight cruiser segment in India. With the now-popular J-series engine, the motorcycle went on to become UK's best-selling motorcycle in the sub-500cc category. However, it now faces tough competition from the likes of Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 42 on our shores.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks more appealing of the two

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 flaunts a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a large windscreen, circular headlamps, and a fender-mounted round LED taillamp. Yezdi Roadster features a 12.5-liter sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a stepped-up seat, dual peashooter exhausts, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Meteor 350 has a more accessible saddle height

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a saddle height of 765mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and a kerb weight of 191kg. In comparison, the Yezdi Roadster has a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 175mm, and tips the scales at 184kg.

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Yezdi Roadster come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

Yezdi Roadster packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. It gets a 5-speed gearbox. Yezdi Roadster is backed by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that develops 29.3hp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can be yours between Rs. 2.03 lakh and Rs. 2.26 lakh. On the other hand, the Yezdi Roadster is available between Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Meteor 350 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive neo-retro design, accessible seat height, and overall better brand value.

