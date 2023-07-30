Top reasons why ToMove TOM should be your next buy

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 05:33 pm 2 min read

ToMove TOM tips the scales at 20kg (Photo credit: ToMove)

Italian EV start-up ToMove has revealed a unique foldable e-scooter, the TOM to tackle the personal urban mobility challenge. The compact offering costs €2,750 (roughly Rs. 2.49 lakh) and is ideal for urban dwellers on the lookout for a space-saving sustainable alternative to public transport. The all-new EV offers a comfortable riding posture, as opposed to the standing-style e-scooters available in the market now.

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in traffic and pollution levels in recent years, people are looking for green personal mobility solutions. Although a lot of capable EVs are available, they generally are bulky in nature, making it tough to move through traffic or find a good parking spot in crowded cities. The Turin-based automaker has a solution, in the form of the foldable TOM e-scooter.

The EV features bamboo and aluminum body panels

Unlike the traditional standing-style e-scooters, the ToMove TOM provides a comfortable riding triangle with a large rider-only saddle and a height-adjustable handlebar. The EV flaunts sleek interchangeable body panels made using bamboo and aluminum, a collapsing tubular sub-frame for the seat, rear-set footrests, and a circular LED headlamp with an integrated DRL. The e-scooter rolls on designer alloy wheels.

It comes equipped with an app-based GPS system

To make it easy for the rider to locate the e-scooter, the ToMove TOM comes equipped with an app-based GPS system. The unique system allows the user to get detailed riding history, check the battery level, and get location alerts in case of theft.

The e-scooter sports disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the ToMove TOM comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the compact EV are taken care of by dual spring-in-spring-type shock absorbers on the front side and a neatly integrated mono-shock unit for the rear sub-frame assembly.

It has a range of up to 56.3km per charge

Powering the compact ToMove TOM is a 500W, hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 750Wh, frame-mounted battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 56.3km on a single charge. The EV has a top speed of 45km/h.

