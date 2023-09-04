Tata Nexon (facelift) showcased in India: Check its top rivals

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 04, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Tata Nexon (facelift) comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has revealed the facelifted version of its popular model, the Nexon, in India. The pricing details of the compact SUV will be announced by the automaker at its launch event on September 14. It is expected to have a starting price tag of around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a quick look at the top alternatives to the rugged rough-roader in India.

Firstly, let's take a look at Tata Nexon (facelift)

The Tata Nexon (facelift) flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, adaptive fog lamps, split-type sequential DRLs, connected-type LED taillamps, and refreshed 16-inch dual-tone wheels. Its spacious cabin gets premium upholstery with indigo-colored trims, ventilated front seats, backlit capacitive switches, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. It runs on either a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) or 1.5-liter diesel engine (113hp/260Nm).

Hyundai VENUE: Price starts at Rs. 7.77 lakh

Hyundai VENUE features a sleek grille with "Parametric Jewel" inserts, projector LED headlights, cornering lamps, 16-inch dual-tone wheels, and connected LED taillights. Inside, its five-seat cabin has bucket-type front seats, a two-step reclining rear bench seat, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol (83hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (120hp/172Nm), or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (100hp/240Nm).

Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 7.8 lakh

Kia Sonet sports the automaker's signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlights, eye-brow-like DRLs, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its spacious five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, an air purifier, six airbags, a premium Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol (117hp/172Nm), or a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price begins at Rs. 8.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a lengthy clamshell hood, projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, silvered roof rails, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets a wireless charger, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology (102hp/137Nm).

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 boasts a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with "Twin Peaks" logos, projector halogen headlights, LED DRLs, wrap-around taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets a segment-first dual-zone climate control, dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (130hp/250Nm), or a 1.5-liter diesel engine (115hp/300Nm).

