How Royal Enfield Bullet 350 fares against Honda H'ness 350

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 09:46 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles come equipped with dual-channel ABS

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 version of the Bullet 350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The iconic motorcycle is available in three trim levels and five color options. At this price point, it rivals the capable Honda H'ness CB350 on our shores. But which of these two modern classics makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

"Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet" is the tagline immortalized in 1932 by Royal Enfield Bullet. Bullet has been the longest-running moniker for the Chennai-based bikemaker. However, with the introduction of capable rivals such as the Honda H'ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale, the sales of the retro-cruiser started to decline. To rectify this issue, the company has launched the Bullet's 2023 iteration.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 looks more appealing

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, a circular headlamp, signature "Tiger Eye" pilot lamps, a single-piece seat with an integrated grab rail, and wire-spoked wheels. Meanwhile, the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp unit, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and designer alloy wheels.

H'ness CB350 comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control

To ensure rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Honda H'ness CB350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties on both retro-cruisers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Both bikes on par in terms of performance

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is fueled by a 349cc single-cylinder J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. Powering the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 is a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 20.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ranges between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 is available between Rs. 2.1 lakh and Rs. 2.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Bullet 350 makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive retro-inspired design and overall better brand value and reach.

