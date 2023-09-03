Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen to jointly develop EVs: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 08:45 pm 2 min read

The design of the upcoming EV will be based on Volkswagen ID.2all concept (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German carmaker Volkswagen and homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra are reportedly likely to join forces to develop a low-cost electric vehicle to be priced at around €20,000 (about Rs. 18 lakh). The upcoming compact electric hatchback, tentatively named ID.1, aims to make EVs more accessible to the masses. The project focuses on the development of low-cost batteries and cost-effective production methods to achieve the estimated competitive price point. Reportedly, Volkswagen's sister company SKODA would lead the Indian project with Mahindra's collaboration.

EV to be based on all-new MEB21G platform

The upcoming ID.1 will be built on a fresh bespoke electric platform called MEB21G. It will also underpin similar models from SKODA and Cupra. Volkswagen Group is emphasizing the development of unified battery cell technology to be utilized for all its brands, potentially reducing research and development costs by up to 50%. The unified cell will mostly be compatible with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) batteries, allowing flexibility in choosing materials based on cost and performance.

Mahindra to play important role in partnership

Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen, earlier hinted the ID.1 could be manufactured in markets like India, where the VW Group has a robust production facility in Chakan, per Autocar. This move will help lower manufacturing costs, too. The German carmaker is already in advanced discussions with Mahindra for the joint development of an affordable EV based on the MEB21G platform for both SKODA and itself.

