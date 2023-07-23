Tesla Cybertruck will have a five-year waiting period: Here's why
Tesla is gearing up to introduce the Cybertruck soon. In the latest development, a crowd-sourced data tracker has shown that the EV has received over 1.9 million pre-orders to date. With a planned capacity of 375,000 units annually, it will take the automaker five years to complete all orders. To recall, the first unit of the e-SUV recently rolled off the production line.
Why does this story matter?
Touted as the torch-bearer in the EV sector, Tesla has been pushing the boundaries with its capable electric vehicles. The US-based automaker surprised the automotive world by revealing the futuristic-looking Cybertruck in 2019. However, the production of the highly-anticipated truck was delayed several times. Now, the carmaker has seemingly managed to sort out issues related to the production of the pick-up truck.
The SUV will feature armored glass and all-LED lighting setup
The Tesla Cybertruck looks futuristic with an aggressive design philosophy. The e-SUV features a full-width LED headlight, a closed-off grille, angular body panels made of 'cold-rolled' stainless steel, a windscreen and windows made from armored glass, flared wheel arches with black cladding, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels with all-terrain tires. The rear end of the EV gets connected LED taillamps.
It will get a yoke-style steering wheel and premium upholstery
The interiors of the Cybertruck are under wraps. We expect the electric pick-up truck to get a spacious 6-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium yet sustainable upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a large 17.0-inch infotainment system. To ensure the safety of its passengers, the EV will get multiple ADAS functions.
It will have a range of up to 725km
Powering the Tesla Cybertruck will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with a claimed range of about 482km, and a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that promises a range of up to 644km. A quad-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that delivers up to 725km will also be available.
Is the Tesla Cybertruck worth waiting for?
A recent report from Electrek suggested that Tesla might introduce the dual-motor variant of the Cybertruck at $60,000, a tri-motor version at $75,000, and a quad-motor setup at $85,000 in the US market. At that price point, you are getting a capable electric pick-up truck with futuristic looks and multiple powerful electric motor setups. In our opinion, the Cybertruck would be worth waiting for.