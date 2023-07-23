2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to debut soon: Check alternatives

Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to debut soon: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 03:59 pm 3 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ride on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2023 Bullet 350 in India on August 30. The legendary motorcycle has been one of the most sought-after models for the Chennai-based automaker since its debut in 1931. The company is now planning to revive the icon with its J-series engine. If it doesn't suit your needs, here are the top alternatives to the retro bike.

Firstly, let's take a look at Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp with signature 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar, and wire-spoke wheels. For safety, it will get disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Powering the motorcycle will be a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20hp/28Nm) from the Classic 350.

JAWA 42: Priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh

JAWA 42 has a sculpted fuel tank, a rounded headlight unit with a small wind deflector, a raised handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece flat-type seat, blacked-out wheels, and dual exhausts. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider safety. It is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (27hp/27Nm).

Honda H'ness CB350: Price begins at Rs. 2.1 lakh

Honda H'ness CB350 sports a muscular fuel tank, chromed mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust, split-type seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, designer alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. To ensure rider safety, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers are available. The retro-inspired motorcycle draws power from a 348.36cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Harley-Davidson X 440: Price starts at Rs. 2.29 lakh

Harley-Davidson introduced the X 440 with a sloping fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRL, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels. In terms of rider safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine (27.4hp/38Nm).

Triumph Speed 400: Costs Rs. 2.33 lakh

Triumph Speed 400 flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, an LED taillamp, a tubular grab rail, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. Disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit ensure the rider's safety. It is fueled by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

Share this timeline