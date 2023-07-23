Does the 2024 Honda X-ADV scooter make sense in India

Does the 2024 Honda X-ADV scooter make sense in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 02:09 pm 3 min read

2024 Honda X-ADV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed the 2024 iteration of the X-ADV 750 for the global markets. The adventure-style scooter now comes in four new colors: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Iridium Gray Metallic, Grand Prix Red, and Puco Blue. The Japanese marque has revealed no plans to bring the rugged scooter to India, as of now. Should the two-wheeler be launched on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Although India is one of the largest scooter markets for Honda, the automaker's line-up is restricted to typical, commuter-style models. However, with people opting to explore new body styles on our shores in recent years, many brands are now looking at introducing performance-focused or even large-capacity maxi-scooters. With the 'X-ADV' moniker already trademarked over here, the rugged scooter will be a good addition.

Performance-oriented scooters are becoming a priority for younger buyers

With the introduction of the Aprilia SXR range and the Yamaha Aerox 155, college students and young professionals started choosing performance-oriented maxi-scooters over traditional commuter-style offerings in India. By witnessing this shift in the mindset of young buyers, firms such as BMW Motorrad and Keeway brought capable offerings such as the C 400 GT, Vieste 300, and Sixties 300i, respectively.

The scooter features wire-spoked wheels and an all-LED lighting setup

The 2024 Honda X-ADV retains the overall design of the outgoing model. It features dual LED headlights with swept-back DRLs, a five-step adjustable windscreen, a large stepped-up seat, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, an upswept exhaust, an aluminum bash plate, a full-color TFT instrument console, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. The scooter rides on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

It gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for rider safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda X-ADV comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit with an aluminum swingarm on the rear end.

It is backed by a 745cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2024 Honda X-ADV draws power from a 745cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 57.8hp and a peak torque of 69Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

If launched here, how much will it cost?

Honda is yet to disclose the pricing for the 2024 X-ADV in the global markets. For reference, the previous-generation model carried a price tag of £10,999 (roughly Rs. 11.59 lakh) in the UK market. It is unlikely to arrive in India soon. However, with our market maturing rapidly, we believe that the brand should consider bringing it to our shores soon.

