Volvo's C40 Recharge EV to debut tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 07:10 pm 2 min read

Volvo C40 Recharge rolls on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo is all set to launch its second EV, the C40 Recharge, in India on Monday (September 4). Its second pure-electric car is essentially a stylish coupe-SUV version of the highly successful XC40 Recharge. Based on the modular CMA platform, the e-SUV pushes the boundaries with BEV (battery electric vehicle) technology. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming rugged vehicle on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception, Volvo has been known for its innovative approach to its cars. With the world moving toward a greener future, the Swedish carmaker has also planned to become all-electric by 2030. After receiving a warm reception for the XC40 Recharge in India, the automaker is now planning to introduce its second all-electric offering, the C40 Recharge, on our shores.

SUV flaunts signature 'Thor's Hammer' DRLs

The Volvo C40 Recharge retains the silhouette of its sibling, the XC40 Recharge, and flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline for added appeal. The e-SUV features a muscular clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlights with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillamps with wrap-around C-shaped elements and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

EV packs premium Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, the C40 Recharge boasts a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and premium upholstery made using sustainable materials. The EV gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and a 9-inch vertically stacked infotainment panel with built-in Google Assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Level-3 ADAS functions.

It promises range of up to 530km

Powering the Volvo C40 Recharge is a dual electric motor setup that is linked to a large 78kWh battery pack. It puts out 402hp of maximum power and 660Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 530km on a single charge.

How much will Volvo C40 Recharge cost?

The pricing and availability details of the C40 Recharge will be disclosed by Volvo at its launch event on Monday (September 4). We expect the all-electric coupe SUV to carry a premium over its sibling, the XC40 Recharge, which sets you back by Rs. 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

