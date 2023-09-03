This one-off Dodge Ram Van invokes '90s-inspired camper van life

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

The 1996 Dodge Ram Van has a wheelbase of 3251mm

A one-off Dodge Ram Van B3500, converted into a pop-top camper by Sportsmobile, is now up for auction on Cars & Bids. The rust-free extended-length van was manufactured in 1996 and has just over 75,000km on the odometer. The car boasts a clean exterior and interior. With its pop-top feature, this modified van resembles a larger version of the Volkswagen California Camper, offering a unique opportunity for camper van enthusiasts.

Camper vans making comeback

Camper vans have long held a niche in the market, providing many amenities of larger RVs in a more practical size that can be parked anywhere. From homebuilt vehicles to custom conversions like the Dodge Ram Van, the variety of camper conversions is vast, especially in the US market. Recently, camper vans have experienced a resurgence in popularity as people seek to build their own campers using full-size, extended-length platforms as a starting point.

It features kitchenette with water heater, refrigerator

Manufactured from 1970 to 2003, the Ram van series came in various body configurations. The third-generation B3500 has always been a popular choice for conversion vans and motorhomes. The Sportsmobile-converted 1996 Dodge Ram Van B3500 features a loft, a sofa that transforms into a bed, and a kitchenette complete with a stove, sink, and refrigerator. Additional amenities include ample cabinet storage, a water heater, and a toilet.

It draws power from 5.9-liter V8 engine

Powering the Dodge Ram Van B3500 is a reliable 5.9-liter V8 engine developing 230hp of power and 447Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The motor used in the van was based on Chrysler's LA motor that originated in the early 1960s. Despite its modest power rating by today's standards, this engine remained in use for over three decades.

