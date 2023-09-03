New MINI Cooper EV to arrive in India in 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

The 2024 MINI Cooper EV rolls on designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI has introduced its latest electric hatchback, the 2024 Cooper EV, for the global markets. It marks a significant revamp and expansion of the British carmaker's line-up as it aims to become an EV-only manufacturer. The new three-door hatchback is built on a bespoke EV platform. It showcases the brand's "Characteristic Simplicity" design language, which creative chief Oliver Heilmer said focuses on the "essentials of the brand."

Features unique 9.44-inch circular infotainment panel

The new Cooper EV's body is devoid of chrome, with flush door handles and no wheel-arch trims. The signature faux air vent on the front fenders is also absent for a minimalist design. Its interiors are similar to those of the original 1959 BMC MINI, featuring a round instrument cluster above the toggle switches. The curved dashboard has a knitted textile surface and a 9.44-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen, said to be the first-ever circular one in a production car.

Both models of new Cooper EV support fast charging

The 2024 Cooper EV will be available in two versions: the base Cooper E with a 184hp/290Nm front-mounted motor alongside a 40.7kWh battery and the higher-spec Cooper SE with 218hp/330Nm motor and a 54.2kWh battery. The former promises a range of up to 305km, while the latter has a claimed range of up to 402km on a single charge. Both models can be charged at a maximum rate of 95kW, reaching 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

When MINI Cooper EV will arrive in India

The all-new MINI Cooper EV will also head to India, with plans to launch it by the first quarter of 2024. The outgoing Cooper SE is already available as a niche offering on our shores. The new-generation model is expected to continue its appeal as a sporty electric vehicle in the market.

