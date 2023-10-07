Massive demand for Hyundai EXTER increases waiting period in India

By Pradnesh Naik 06:43 pm Oct 07, 202306:43 pm

Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with six airbags as standard (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai's most affordable micro-SUV, the EXTER, has seen a massive spike in demand since its debut in India in July. Consequently, customers are now grappling with waiting periods of up to 78 weeks or 18 months for certain trim levels. The micro-SUV comes in seven different variants, with the base EX and EX (O) models experiencing the longest wait times. The starting price for the city-friendly vehicle is Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant-wise waiting periods detailed

The EXTER's entry-level EX variant has a waiting period of up to 78 weeks, while the EX (O) variant has a slightly shorter wait time of up to 72 weeks. The S and SX models have waiting periods of up to 24 weeks, while the S (O) and S AMT variants extend up to 30 weeks. The SX DT and SX DT AMT versions have waiting periods of up to 42 weeks and 34 weeks, respectively.

SUV received first price hike recently

In other news, Hyundai recently announced the first-ever price hike for the EXTER in India. Prices have risen up to Rs. 16,000 across all variants. Despite this increase, the micro-SUV continues to be a popular choice among Indian buyers, as evidenced by the lengthy waiting periods for certain models. It rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Nissan Magnite.