Hyundai CRETA (facelift) in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 10:37 am 2 min read

The upcoming Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the facelifted version of its popular mid-size model, the CRETA in India soon. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the SUV has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. New details about the updated model have been revealed, despite an attempt to cover it. Expected to arrive early next year, the comprehensive update will feature a refreshed exterior and interior design. Here's what we can expect.

The SUV will flaunt an H-shaped design for the taillights

Spy shots have revealed inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, split-type bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and a new H-shaped design for the LED taillights for the upcoming Hyundai CRETA (facelift). The SUV will also feature reprofiled bumpers, new roof rails, redesigned alloy wheels, a tweaked tailgate, fog lights, and skid plates. The interior of the mid-size offering is expected to get a major overhaul, with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and new upholstery options for a more premium feel.

Enhanced engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the upcoming CRETA (facelift) is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the frugal 1.5-liter diesel motor. The SUV will retain the transmission options of the outgoing model. The new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill, with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox, would likely be offered as well. The updated CRETA is expected to offer improved performance and fuel efficiency, making it a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment.

