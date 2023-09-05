BGauss C12i EX e-scooter debuts in India at Rs. 1.0L

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 07:26 pm 2 min read

The electric scooter comes in seven color options

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, BGauss, has launched its latest offering, the C12i EX. It will sell alongside the C12i MAX variant. The electric scooter bears an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 and after September 19, it will cost Rs. 1.05 lakh. Customers can book the EV from the company's website or the dealership network across India. The C12i EX aims to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions in India.

In-house design and removable battery pack

The C12i EX is developed and designed in-house at the company's Chakan plant. This trim gets a 2.5kW motor, mounted at the rear. It has a removable 2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which takes three hours to fully charge. The electric scooter boasts an ARAI-certified range of 85km. Both the motor and battery pack are IP67 rated, making them water and dustproof. The scooter comes equipped with a suite of safety features as well.

You get a 5-year warranty on the e-scooter

The C12i EX emerges as a solid addition to the BGauss's line-up. It is a more affordable, attractive option for eco-conscious consumers seeking an ideal companion for daily short commutes. The company is offering a 5-year warranty for the C12i EX.

