Citroen C3 Aircross bookings to open on September 15

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 06:52 pm 2 min read

The C3 Aircross is claimed to have a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5km/l (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is set to launch the C3 Aircross in India next month. The French automaker will begin accepting bookings for the mid-size SUV from September 15. The brand aims to make a mark in the highly competitive Indian SUV segment, which includes popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Despite lacking some features, the C3 Aircross will offer a unique edge with its seating layout options.

The 7-seater cabin option may attract buyers

The C3 Aircross will lack creature comforts like ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, and automatic climate control. Additionally, it will miss out on an automatic gearbox, powered driver's seat, and LED headlamps. However, the fully loaded C3 Aircross Max trim will offer both five and seven-seat options, giving it an advantage over its competitors. It will provide a 10.23-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered windows, steering-wheel-mounted controls, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, and armrest.

Safety concerns and market potential

The C3 Aircross will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill will churn out 108hp/190Nm. On the safety front, the C3 Aircross will include two airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, high-speed alert, tire pressure monitoring system, ESP, and seat belt reminders. Citroen's new offering is expected to be a strong contender in the Indian mid-size SUV market.

Pricing could give it a competitive edge

Citroen India has confirmed that the pricing for the SUV will be "in the middle of the segment." However, the exact price will be disclosed at the launch event next month. The C3 Aircross, with its unique seating layout options and competitive pricing, could attract buyers looking for a versatile and practical vehicle in this segment. It will compete against rivals such as Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

