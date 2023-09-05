Audi Q8 (facelift) debuts at Munich Motor Show: Check features

Audi Q8 (facelift) debuts at Munich Motor Show: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

The Q8 facelift may launch in India soon as a fully imported model (Photo credit: Audi)

German car manufacturer Audi has revealed the facelifted version of its flagship Q8 SUV at the Munich Motor Show. The updated Q8 features subtle cosmetic changes, new features, and improved driver assistance systems. This model should not be confused with last year's Q8 e-tron, as the facelifted Q8 is larger and shares a different lineage, despite sitting on the same Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform as the all-electric Q8 e-tron.

Exterior design tweaks and advanced assistance

The facelifted Audi Q8's grille retains its large trapezoidal shape but now has new octagonal apertures and 'L' shaped inserts. The bumper air intakes have also been reshaped. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,995mm. The SQ8 and S Line exterior package variants receive a contrasting finish. Driver assistance systems have been upgraded, with updates to the 360-degree camera and Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which now displays lane-change, distance, and other warnings.

Enhanced lighting and interior upgrades

The updated Audi Q8 boasts new HD Matrix LED headlights with a laser high beam, digital daytime running lights, and selectable light signatures. The rear of the car now features digital OLED rear lights with four selectable light designs that work in conjunction with the headlights. Inside, the facelift Audi Q8 sees only minor cosmetic changes in seat upholstery and new interior color schemes. The vehicle also includes five new wheel designs to choose from.

It features four-zone climate control

The facelifted Audi Q8 continues to include MMI touchscreens, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, seats with ventilation and massage, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The all-wheel-drive feature is standard across the range.

Take a look at the powertrain options

The facelift Audi Q8's petrol and diesel engine line-up remains the same internationally. The diesel range includes the 45 TDI and 50 TDI trims, powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, producing 231hp/500Nm and 286hp/600Nm, respectively. The petrol range starts with the 55 TFSI, backed by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that puts out 340hp/500Nm. The sportier SQ8 features a 4.0-liter V8 engine, pumping out 507hp/770Nm. All units are paired to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission.

