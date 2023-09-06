Tata Nexon EV (facelift) to break cover on September 7

September 06, 2023

The Tata Nexon EV (facelift) will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to take the wraps off the facelifted version of its popular electric SUV, the Nexon EV, on September 7. The 2023 model will incorporate design elements from the CURVV concept vehicle and feature a new color scheme called "Pure Gray." With updated LED lighting, redesigned alloy wheels, and chrome-finished roof rails, the e-SUV aims to make a strong impression in the growing electric vehicle market on our shores.

It will flaunt sequential LED DRLs and a full-width lightbar

The Nexon EV (facelift) will retain the overall design of its ICE-powered sibling. The EV will include new-age LED DRLs with sequential light signatures, sleek bumper-mounted LED headlight units, and a closed-off grille. The e-SUV will also come with connected-type LED taillights with wrap-around V-shaped LED light guides. Additionally, it will also sport redesigned alloy wheels, chrome-finished roof rails, and unique EV-specific elements.

Its cabin will feature six airbags and two-spoke steering wheel

Inside, the updated Nexon EV will remain largely similar to the petrol-powered Nexon. It will boast a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment unit and a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-based mounted control and a backlit panel. It will also get a suite of safety features such as six airbags, ESC, and 360-degree-view cameras as standard. These updates aim to provide a more user-friendly and upmarket experience for its occupants while maintaining the EV's reputation for innovation and style.

Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The Nexon EV (facelift) would likely continue to offer a 127hp/245Nm, 3-phase PMS electric motor and a 143hp/250Nm PMS AC motor from the outgoing model. It will also retain the two battery pack options - a 30.2kWh battery and a 40.5kWh battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 312km, while the latter delivers a range of up to 453km. The updated EV is poised to make a significant impact in our competitive market.

