BMW F 900 GS to debut tomorrow: What to expect

Auto

BMW F 900 GS to debut tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 11:44 am 2 min read

BMW F 900 GS will ride on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to reveal the all-new F 900 GS for the global markets on September 7. To recall, the bikemaker released teasers of its highly anticipated ADV, a few days back. The motorcycle is expected to feature a new engine and chassis. It will be potentially replacing the F 850 GS and F 750 GS. The two-wheeler is poised to be a game-changer in the adventure bike segment, with significant upgrades and a long feature list.

It will retain the design of the F 850 GS

The teaser image of the new F 900 GS adventure bike showcases the motorcycle being ridden aggressively off-road, kicking up dirt and covering the engine. The ADV motorcycle will likely retain the overall design of its sibling, the F 850 GS, and feature a prominent beak, a sculpted tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and rugged-type wire-spoke wheels. With significant upgrades and an extensive feature list, the new motorcycle is expected to make a strong impact in the adventure bike market.

It is expected to bring improvements over its aging siblings

According to rumors, the new F 900 GS is likely to replace the F 850 GS and F 750 GS models in BMW Motorrad's global line-up. Links to these bikes on some international websites have already been removed, fueling speculation that a replacement is imminent. While there are no specific details on the engine or features yet, the ADV is expected to bring major improvements on both fronts.

Share this timeline